First Trailer for Lord Huron's Trippy 'Vide Noir' Mystery Set in the 60s

"You can still find her, there is still time…" 1091 Pictures has debuted the trailer for a trippy, mesmerizing band film titled Vide Noir - which is the French phrase for "black void". After finishing their tour for their third studio album "Vide Noir", Lord Huron created this psychedelic new film to go along with the music. This "cinematic album" is a neo-noir mystery film set in the 1960s in Los Angeles. Lord Huron is scoring the film with new versions of their songs. The mysterious film focuses on Victor Mascitelli as Buck Vernon, who goes looking for his missing fiancée Lee, after she left Detroit for what Vernon assumes to be her wild pursuit out west to become a singer. But his strange, surreal encounters -- which take him from a fortune teller's parlor to a dark, broody forest -- leads him to a new drug infiltrating town and brings him face-to-face with its mysterious creator. It also stars Ashleigh Cummings, Todd Stashwick, Joanna Bacalso, and Mariano 'Big Dawg' Mendoza. This looks pretty damn cool - and very trippy, very colorful. I dig it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ariel Vida's Vide Noir, direct from 1091's YouTube:

A neo-noir mystery set in the late ‘60s that chronicles a surreal, nocturnal journey through the lens of a space and time-bending drug. Following his missing fiancée Lee (Ashleigh Cummings) across the country to a bustling, neon-lit city, Buck's (Victor Mascitelli) only plan is to search every cocktail bar, lounge and club to find her. What follows is a series of dreamlike nighttime encounters throughout increasingly strange places. Buck’s search eventually leads him to the trail of a new drug that removes the barriers of death, time, and space… and the dangerous man behind it all. Vide Noir is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Ariel Vida, making her feature directorial debut with this project after a few other short films previously, as well as tons of work as a production designer. The screenplay is written by Ben Schneider - Lord Huron's founder. Produced by Lindsay Monday, Chang Tseng, and Ariel Vida. 1091 Pictures will debut Lord Huron's Vide Noir direct-to-VOD starting November 8th, 2022 this fall. Who's curious about this?