First Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's New Thriller 'Knock at the Cabin'

"See – the four of us have a very important job to do… In fact, it might be the most important job in the history of the world." At midnight, Universal revealed the first trailer for the new M. Night Shyamalan movie, another twisted thriller from the acclaimed filmmaker following Old in 2021. It's based on a book by Paul Tremblay, about a family who is told the apocalypse is coming and they must "make an unthinkable choice" but they have no connection to the outside world and can't tell if it's all real or not. Maybe it isn't? While vacationing, a girl and her parents are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a decision to avert the apocalypse. Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint. Oh yeah this looks damn good. Shyamalan back with another mysterious film to mess with our minds!! The reveal of the four people and their calmness is thrilling, looking forward to watching this and seeing what happens next.

Here's the offiicial trailer (+ poster) for M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin, from YouTube:

While vacationing out at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost. Knock at the Cabin is directed by American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, of the movies Praying with Anger, Wide Awake, The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Signs, The Village, Lady in the Water, The Happening, The Last Airbender, After Earth, The Visit, Split, Glass, and Old previously, as well as the TV series "Servant". The screenplay is written by Steve Desmond, Michael Sherman, and M. Night Shyamalan; based on the novel "The Cabin at the End of the World" by Paul Tremblay. It's produced by Marc Bienstock, Ashwin Rajan, and Shyamalan. Universal will release Knock at the Cabin in theaters nationwide on February 3rd, 2023 early next year.