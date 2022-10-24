First Trailer for Marvel's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Sequel

"It's a secret universe beneath ours." Marvel has revealed the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the third movie in the Ant-Man series in the MCU. This sequel is set to open in theaters in February 2023 early next year. Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, go on a new adventure exploring the Quantum Realm. This sequel also introduces the next big bad Marvel villain - Kang, played by Jonathan Majors. A "time-traveling, multiversal adversary" who is an alternate-timeline variant of the character He Who Remains from first season of Loki. Majors says Kang is different from HWR with a shifted psychology, due to the different characters surrounding him. The full cast also includes Paul Rudd back as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, and Randall Park. This looks pretty damn good so far, way more of a sci-fi mindf*ck than expected once they get into the Quantum Realm. And what is Kang up to down there? Hmm.

Official trailer for Peyton Reed's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, from YouTube:

Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with many strange creatures and embark on an epic adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is once again directed by filmmaker Peyton Reed, directr of the films Bring It On, Down with Love, The Break-Up, Yes Man, and the first two Ant-Man movies, including Ant-Man and the Wasp most recently, plus a few episodes of "The Mandalorian". The screenplay is written by Jeff Loveness (from "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", "Rick and Morty"). Produced by Stephen Broussard and Kevin Feige. Disney will release Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters everywhere on February 17th, 2023 early next year. First impression? Who's ready for more?