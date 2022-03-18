First Trailer for 'Maybe Someday' About a Non-Binary Photographer

"One day you'll look back on this and think of it is as a good year." An early trailer has debuted for an indie dramedy called Maybe Someday, the latest film from indie filmmaker Michelle Ehlen. This is premiering at the 2022 Cinequest Film Festival coming up very soon in April, hence the trailer for its world premiere. An LGBTQ feature film highlighting different aspects of love and heartbreak, Maybe Someday is a nostalgic and moving journey written and directed by Michelle Ehlen. Maybe Someday stars Ehlen along with Shaela Cook from Heterosexual Jill and S&M Sally, and Charlie Steers. In the midst of separating from her wife, Jay, a non-binary photographer in her 40s, attempts to move across the country to start her life over again as she grapples with the inevitable cycles of love, loss, and everything in between. Along the way, she takes a detour to stay with her high school best friend who Jay used to be secretly in love with before she came out as a lesbian, and befriends a charismatic but complicated gay man who has long given up on love.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michelle Ehlen's Maybe Someday, direct from YouTube:

The story follows the character of Jay (Ehlen), a non-binary photographer in her 40s, battling a mixture of denial and depression as she attempts to move across the country in the midst of separating from her wife (Jeneen Robinson). Along the way, she takes a detour to stay with her high school best friend (Cook) who Jay used to be secretly in love with before she came out as a lesbian, and befriends a charismatic but complicated gay man (Steers) who has long given up on love. Struggling to move forward with the next chapter of her life, memories of the past resurface as Jay grapples with the inevitable cycles of love, loss, and letting go. Maybe Someday is written and directed by American actor / writer / filmmaker Michelle Ehlen, director of the indie films Butch Jamie, POP-U-larity!, Heterosexual Jill, and S&M Sally previously, as well as many other shorts. This will be premiering at the 2022 Cinequest Film Festival in April. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates and release details. First impression? Anyone interested?