First Trailer for Netflix's Animated 'Scrooge: A Christmas Carol' Film

"Am I on the only one with the power to change my life? To change the lives of others?" Netflix revealed the official trailer for an animated musical titled Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, the second major new update on this holiday story. The other one is also kind of a musical, Apple TV+'s Spirited featuring Ryan Reynolds & Will Ferrell. Produced by Timeless Films in association with Axis Studios, Charles Dickens' ageless legend is reborn in this supernatural, time-travelling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story. On a cold Christmas Eve, selfish miser Ebenezer Scrooge has one night left to face his past — and change the future — before time runs out. The film stars Luke Evans (voices Scrooge), Olivia Colman (voices Past), Jessie Buckley (voices Isabel Fezziwig), Johnny Flynn (voices Bob Cratchit), Fra Fee (voices Harry Huffam), Giles Terera (voices Tom Jenkins), Trevor Dion Nicholas (voices Present), James Cosmo (voices Mr Fezziwig), and Jonathan Pryce (voices Jacob Marley). I'm not a big fan of the animation style in this, but the rest of it actually looks pretty good. I love the doggie. Should be a fun watch during the winter holidays.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Stephen Donnelly's Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, on YouTube:

"It's been a fascinating challenge to adapt such a beloved and often-told story. I think this version will give those who know A Christmas Carol all the things they expect, but not as they’ve experienced them before. There are more than enough psychedelic, time-travelling and musical surprises to keep those familiar with the story on the edge of their seats, while the authentic essence of Dickens has been retained for those coming completely fresh to the classic tale. I can't wait to share this new version of A Christmas Carol with the world and sincerely hope audiences embrace it this year and for many to come." –Stephen Donnelly

Produced by Timeless Films in association with Axis Studios and directed by Stephen Donnelly, Charles Dickens' ageless legend is reborn in this supernatural, time-travelling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story. With his very soul on the line, Scrooge has but one Christmas Eve left to face his past and build a better future. Featuring re-imagined songs written for the movie from the legendary and two-time Academy Award winner Leslie Bricusse OBE, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is one for a new generation to sing. Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is both written and directed by Scottish filmmaker Stephen Donnelly, director of the film Monster High: Welcome to Monster High previously, and a producer / designer on the "Lost in Oz" series. Based on Charles Dickens' classic novel. Produced by Ralph Kamp, Leslie Bricusse, and Andrew Pearce. With music and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse OBE. With songs arranged, produced by and with an original score by Jeremy Holland-Smith. Netflix will debut Donnelly's Scrooge: A Christmas Carol movie streaming on Netflix starting on December 2nd, 2022. Who's interested in watching this? Looking good?