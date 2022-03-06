First Trailer for No Budget Horror, Trash Movie Spectacular 'Sharkula'

"I saw a giant shark with glowing red eyes in the water! What is it?!" Wild Eye Releasing has unveiled an official trailer for a no budget, trash horror film creation called Sharkula, by filmmaker Mark Polonia who makes nothing but D-movies every year. They've made Sharknado, Exorcist Shark, Jurassic Shark, Shark Encounters of the Third Kind, Virus Shark, so it seems this is next up on the shark + horror mashup. The curse of Count Dracula lives on in shark infested waters, claiming the lives of a tourist community. A sea hunt for the new species results in monsters, madness and bloodshed. Oh my. This Great White is "putting the bite back into terror," with the aid of vampires intent on seeing it survive. Starring Jeff Kirkendall as "Dracula", with Kyle Rappaport, Jamie Morgan, Natalie Himmelberger, James Kelly, and Titus Himmelberger. It looks absolutely terrible, but I think that's the point. Chomping beaches this summer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Mark Polonia's Sharkula, direct from YouTube (via B-D):

The curse of Count Dracula lives on in shark-infested waters, claiming the lives of a tourist community. A sea hunt for the new species results in monsters, madness and bloodshed. This great white is putting the bite back into terror, and it has help with the aid of new vampires intent on seeing it survive. Sharkula is both written and directed by American filmmaker Mark Polonia, of Polonia Brothers Entertainment, an editor and the director of many junk films including Empire of the Apes, Jurassic Prey, Death Reel, Land Shark, War Raiders, Bride of the Werewolf, Shark Encounters of the Third Kind, Virus Shark, Dune World, Camp Murder, Noah's Shark, & Sister Krampus previously. It's produced by Rob Hauschild. Wild Eye will debut Sharkula direct-to-VOD / DVD starting in June 2022 this summer. Perfect summer movie? Or not?