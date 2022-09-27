First Trailer for Passionate Romance 'Game of Love' with Bella Thorne

"What is going on between you guys?" "Nothing is going on, okay?" Vertical Ent. has revealed an official trailer for Game of Love, a passionate romantic drama set in Italy. The logline for this is quite tantalizing: "An accident will force Vivien and Roy to come to a stop and reclaim their lives, one minute at the time, and finally start living in a present that perhaps will prove to be more exciting than any predefined." But this ends up looking like just another cheesy romance anyway. Roy and Vivien arrive in Sicily to prepare for the sale of Roy's family estate. During the visit, a mysterious woman arrives and befriends Vivien, much to Roy's displeasure. Tensions build & lines are crossed as secrets from Roy's past force them to face new questions. Starring Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo, along with Alma Noce, Francesca Inaudi, Simone Coppo, Bruno Di Chiara, and Barbara Giummarra. Looks extra cheesy & dramatic - not my cup o' tea.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Elisa Amoruso's Game of Love, direct from YouTube:

In love and eager to explore their future together, Vivien and Roy find themselves unexpectedly travelling to Sicily, Roy's homeland. A place which, however, hides people and secrets not entirely connected to the past, that will seriously challenge the couple. They soon will be confronted by many questions about their feelings, their desires and, above all, about their own future. Will love once again manage to overcome all obstacles? Game of Love, formerly known as Time Is Up, is directed by Italian writer / filmmaker Elisa Amoruso, director of the film Sirley previously, and a writer on the films Good Morning Aman, Chlorine, and Rosa. The screenplay is by Elisa Amoruso & Lorenzo Ura & Patrizia Fiorellini, from a story by Marco Belardi and Patrizia Fiorellini. Produced by Marco Belardi, and shot in Italy. Vertical Ent. debuts Amoruso's Game of Love direct-to-VOD in the US starting on October 14th, 2022 coming soon this fall. Interested?