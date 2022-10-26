First Trailer for 'Plane' Action Thriller with Gerard Butler & Mike Colter

Only Gerard Butler can keep us all safe. Lionsgate has revealed the first official trailer for an action thriller movie called Plane - this trailer has been playing in theaters already this past weekend before Black Adam showings. It's yet another crazy intense Gerard Butler action movie with an absurd premise. An intrepid pilot finds himself caught in a war zone after he is forced to land his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm. He decides to fight back to keep the passengers safe from any harm until some help shows up. Butler stars as Brodie Torrance, with an ensemble cast including Mike Colter, Yoson An, Paul Ben-Victor, Daniella Pineda, Remi Adeleke, Joey Slotnick, Evan Dane Taylor, Claro de los Reyes, and Tony Goldwyn. The film was announced in 2016, acquired by Lionsgate Films in 2019, sold to Solstice Studios in 2020, re-acquired by Lionsgate in 2021, now set to open early 2023. It was shot in Puerto Rico. This looks like dumb fun, expected with Butler. But there is a reason it's out in January – probably won't be that good.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jean-François Richet's Plane, direct from YouTube:

"Survive together or die alone." Commercial pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) makes an emergency landing after a ravaging storm damages the aircraft. The plane lands in hostile territory in the middle of a war, leaving the passengers vulnerable to local militants attempting to take hostages. However, Brodie decides to fight back and protect the passengers until help arrives. Plane, formerly known as The Plane, is directed by French filmmaker Jean-François Richet, of the films Inner City, Brennender Asphalt, All About Love, Assault on Precinct 13, Mesrine: Killer Instinct + Public Enemy No. 1, One Wild Moment, Blood Father, and The Emperor of Paris previously. The screenplay is written by Charles Cumming and J.P. Davis, from a story by Charles Cumming. It was filmed mostly in Puerto Rico. Lionsgate will debut Plane in theaters nationwide starting January 27th, 2023 early next year. First impression? Who wants to watch?