First Trailer for Polish Rap Musical 'Other People' Starring Jacek Beler

"I chose my own path! A misunderstood artist from the hood, doing rap, like I knew I would!" Screen has revealed the first international trailer for a Polish rap musical titled Other People, from Polish filmmaker Aleksandra Terpinska. This film is opening in theaters next week in Poland, and it already premiered at the Polish Film Festival and Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival last year. Though there's still no US distributor set yet. Starring Jacek Beler, Sonia Bohosiewicz, and Magdalena Kolesnik, the movie depicts a love triangle between a wannabe rapper Kamil and a trophy wife Iwona. Another description explains that it's an "urban drama set in contemporary Warsaw" about a love triangle between Kamil and Iwona. Adding that it's a "harsh [criticism] of today's society." Many modern Polish films have been criticizing society and many of the problems with it (also see: Never Gonna Snow Again or Sweat). This looks damn good, I had a feeling it might be another highlight from Poland. I'm glad to see him rapping about how dumb people are nowadays.

Here's the first international trailer (+ poster) for Aleksandra Terpinska's Other People, from YouTube:

Main description: "It is a dynamic and hypnotizing story about love and the lack of thereof. It's a romance set in the times of disintegrating human connections, life long burden of loans in Swiss francs, box diets, cheap wine and a constant hum of social media. The action takes place in contemporary Warsaw and develops following the original rap beat. At first glance Kamil and Iwona have nothing in common. She is a bored and desperate wife living the luxurious life. He is 32 and still lives with his mother in an apartment building, dreaming about a hip hop career and working odd jobs. Their relationship looks irrelevant on the surface but it will force them to see their life choices and people around in a different light." Other People, originally known as Inni ludzie in Polish, is directed by Polish filmmaker Aleksandra Terpinska, making her narrative debut after one doc Czech Swan previously, plus the TV series "Za marzenia". The screenplay is by Dorota Maslowska and Aleksandra Terpinska, adapted from Dorota Maslowska's novel. This is opening in Poland this March. No other international release dates are set - stay tuned for news. First impression?