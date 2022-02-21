First Trailer for 'Regenerating Australia' Sustainability Doc Set in 2030

"We can deal better with the world when we're connected to nature." Madman Films has debuted the first official trailer for an experimental documentary short film called Regenerating Australia, which is made by Damon Gameau, of the doc films That Sugar Film and 2040 previously. The film offers a vision of the future based on this proposal: "What would Australia look like in 2030 if we simply listened to the needs of its people." The film itself is "a hypothetical news report from 2030 based on interviews with Australians who were asked about their hopes & dreams for the future." It will be showing at events around Australia, and they suggest: "Bring your family & friends. And your ideas." This doc was made following the disastrous year of wildfires in Australia (see the doc Burning) and the need to evolve in order to address dire climate change issues. So far the response hasn't been encouraging, but this film hopes to change the conversation and look at it as a problem we can solve with a positive attitude. Let's see if this actually makes a difference.

Here's the official trailer for Damon Gameau's documentary Regenerating Australia, from YouTube:

We also recommend this documentary Burning, about Australia's fires and climate change dilemmas:

Regenerating Australia is a short film by the team behind the high-impact feature documentaries 2040 and That Sugar Film. It is based on a four month interview process with a diverse group of Australians who shared their hopes and dreams for the country’s future. Featuring Kerry O’Brien, Sandra Sully, Gorgi Coghlan, Tim Flannery, Larissa Behrendt, David Pocock and other well-known voices, the film is set on New Year’s Eve 2029 and takes the form of a news bulletin looking back at the decade 'that could be'. It could be a decade that saw Australia transition to a fairer, cleaner, and more regenerative economy that values Australia's greatest assets - First Nations' wisdom, our unique natural environment and our sense of community. Regenerating Australia is a documentary made by the Australian actor / filmmaker Damon Gameau, director of the doc films That Sugar Film and 2040 previously, as well as a few shorts. Produced by Anna Kaplan. Regenerating Australia will premiering as a tour around Australia with free screenings + special guests through February/March 2022. For more info + tickets head to the film's official website.