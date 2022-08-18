First Trailer for Historical Search 'The Lost King' with Sally Hawkins

"This is starting to look like an unhealthy obsession." Pathe UK has revealed the first official UK trailer for The Lost King, an investigation into British history based on a real story. This is premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival before it opens in the UK in October, though there's still no US date yet. Co-written by Steven Coogan, and directed by Stephen Frears, the film follows an amateur historian who defies the stodgy academic establishment in her efforts to find King Richard III's remains, which were lost for over 500 years. "The Lost King is the life-affirming true story of a woman who refused to be ignored and who took on the country's most eminent historians, forcing them to think again about one of the most controversial kings in England's history." Sally Hawkins stars as Philippa Langley, with Harry Lloyd as Richard III, plus Steve Coogan, James Fleet, Sinead MacInnes, John-Paul Hurley, and Phoebe Pryce. Don't skip this! Yep it looks quite good, if I may say. I'm not surprised considering all the talent involved. I will be watching this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Stephen Frears' The Lost King, direct from Pathe's YouTube:

In 2012, having been lost for over 500 years, the remains of King Richard III were discovered beneath a carpark in Leicester. The search had been orchestrated by an amateur historian, Philippa Langley, whose unrelenting research had been met with incomprehension by her friends and family and with scepticism by experts and academics. The Lost King is the life-affirming true story of a woman who refused to be ignored and who took on the country's most eminent historians, forcing them to think again about one of the most controversial kings in England's history. The Lost King is directed by veteran British filmmaker Stephen Frears, director of many films including High Fidelity, Dirty Pretty Things, The Queen, Chéri, Tamara Drewe, Philomena, The Program, Florence Foster Jenkins, and Victoria & Abdul previously. The screenplay is written by Steve Coogan & Jeff Pope. This is premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival this fall. Pathe releases The Lost King in UK cinemas starting October 7th, 2022. No US release has been set.