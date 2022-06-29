First Trailer for RomCom 'Ticket to Paradise' Starring Julia Roberts

"I won't let her throw her life away - we need to trick her into dumping him." Universal has revealed the official trailer for a romantic comedy event titled Ticket to Paradise, made by the director of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again previously. Which means get ready for a fabulous time at the movies! A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. What was the mistake they made? Well it doesn't say, but another synopsis adds: after Lily abruptly decides to marry a local, and this trailer sets up everything else going on. Ticket to Paradise is filmed on location in Queensland, Australia. Starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts as the older couple, with Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, and Lucas Bravo. This looks fun, but it also looks like a giant tourism ad for Bali. Though it does seem like Roberts and Clooney are having a blast hamming it up in this.

Here's the first official trailer for Ol Parker's Ticket to Paradise, direct from Universal's YouTube:

Academy Award winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. From Working Title, Smokehouse Pictures and Red Om Films, Ticket to Paradise is a romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances. Ticket to Paradise is directed by English writer / filmmaker Ol Parker, director of the films Imagine Me & You, Now Is Good, and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again previously, as well as the scripts for The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and its sequel, plus A Boy Called Christmas. The screenplay is written by Ol Parker and Daniel Pipski. Universal will debut Ticket to Paradise in theaters exclusively starting on October 21st, 2022 this fall. First impression? Looking good?