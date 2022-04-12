First Trailer for Sean Patrick Flanery's Cult Thriller 'Frank & Penelope'

"So tell me - how long ’till you take a bite and become one of us." Redbud Studios has revealed the official trailer for a film titled Frank & Penelope, marking the feature directorial debut of actor Sean Patrick Flanery. It's a tale of love and violence when a man on his emotional last legs finds a savior seductively dancing in a run-down strip club. And a life most certainly headed off a cliff suddenly becomes redirected - as EVERYTHING is now worth dying for when they stop in a small town and find themselves at the "Table of Truth". Another of these strange small town crime thrillers, with some very odd cult things going on in this trailer. Caylee Cowan & Billy Budinich star as the titular Penelope & Frank, with a cast including Kevin Dillon, Sean Patrick Flanery, Johnathon Schaech, Donna D'Errico, and Lin Shaye. I'm not even sure what's going on in this. Sin Eaters? So it's Thelma & Louise meets a crazy cannibal cult? Very strange.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Sean Patrick Flanery's Frank & Penelope, from YouTube:

Leaving their broken lives in the rearview mirror, Frank and Penelope head West with no destination in mind but each other. But a chance meeting leads them to the “Table of Truth” with a seductive, charismatic cult leader who has a penchant for travelers' darkest secrets – and his own ideas on sins of the flesh. Two soulmates who had nothing to for live now find themselves in a bloody battle for life and love in a world where EVERYTHING is worth dying for. Frank & Penelope is both written and directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker Sean Patrick Flanery, making his feature directorial debut with this film. It's based on the original story by John Thaddeus. Produced by Scott Dolezal, Van Scott Folger, Andrew Shebay. Redbud Studios will debut Frank & Penelope in movie theaters exclusively starting June 3rd, 2022 this summer.