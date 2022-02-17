First Trailer for Showtime's 'The First Lady' Featuring Davis & Pfeiffer

"In four years I don't want to look back and think, 'what did I beocme living in that house?'" Showtime has revealed the first official trailer for a new series called The First Lady, the start of a new series about First Ladies in the White House. It's currently scheduled to premiere streaming in April this spring. And all 10 of the episodes are directed by Oscar-winning Danish filmmaker Susanne Bier. A revelatory reframing of American leadership through the lens of these First Ladies. Starring Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, this series delves deep into the Ladies’ personal and political lives. Exploring everything from their journeys to Washington, family life, and world-changing political contributions, the impact of the White House’s women is no longer hidden from view. The series main ensemble cast also features Kiefer Sutherland (as FDR!), Dakota Fanning, Aaron Eckhart, O-T Fagbenle (as Barack Obama), Ellen Burstyn, Cailee Spaeny, Rhys Wakefield, and Eliza Scanlen. This looks like it has some intriguing potential – this trailer is worth a watch, to start.

Here's the first official trailer for Showtime's series The First Lady, direct from YouTube:

The First Lady is a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. In the East Wing of the White House, many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America's charismatic, complex, dynamic First Ladies. It will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women, tracing their journeys to Washington D.C. through interweaving storylines with an enlightening intimacy, with season one focusing on Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt. The First Lady features 10 episodes all directed by acclaimed Danish filmmaker Susanne Bier, of many films including Family Matters, Like It Never Was Before, The One and Only, Open Hearts, Brothers, After the Wedding, Things We Lost in the Fire, In a Better World, Love Is All You Need, A Second Chance, Serena, and Bird Box previously. The series is created by and written by Aaron Cooley. It's executive produced by Pavlina Hatoupis. Showtime will debut The First Lady series streaming on Showtime starting on April 17th, 2022.