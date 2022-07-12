First Trailer for Soldier Romance 'Purple Hearts' Starring Sofia Carson

"I love the way you look at him – just, so, real." Is it, though?? Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a very cheesy romance titled Purple Hearts, which plays as a jingoistic love story about a marine and his wife. In spite of their many differences, Cassie, a struggling singer-songwriter, and Luke, a troubled marine, agree to marry solely for the military benefits (mainly the health insurance?). But when tragedy strikes, the line between real and pretend begins to blur. And they must attempt to see if they really do love each other or not. The film stars Sofia Carson as Cassie and Nicholas Galitzine as Luke, with Chosen Jacobs, Kat Cunning, Linden Ashby, Anthony Ippolito, John Harlan Kim, Sarah Rich, & Scott Deckert. This looks as bad as the Hallmark movies that we get every year, with some seriously sappy romance with nothing unique or compelling about the story either. If this kind of romance is your thing, then take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum's Purple Hearts, on Netflix's YouTube:

"If we do this, then we have to make this look normal." In spite of their many differences, Cassie (Sofia Carson), a struggling singer-songwriter, and Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), a troubled young marine, agree to marry solely for military benefits. But when tragedy strikes, the line between real and pretend begins to blur. Purple Hearts is directed by the American filmmaker Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, director of the films Aquamarine, Ramona and Beezus, Careful What You Wish For, and Sneakerella previously, plus lots of TV work including episodes of "Relationship Status" and "Dead to Me". The screenplay is written by Kyle Jarrow and Liz W. Garcia. Produced by Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton. Netflix will debut Purple Hearts streaming worldwide starting on July 29th, 2022 this summer. Anyone interested in this?