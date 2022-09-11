Official Trailer for Steven Spielberg's Coming-of-Age 'The Fabelmans'

"You can't just love something, you also have to take care of it." Universal Pictures has revealed the first official trailer for Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, right after the world premiere at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last night. This is the most personal movie that Spielberg has ever made, reflecting on the experiences that made him the filmmaker we know and love, in a story based on his childhood in Arizona. Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, a young man named Sammy Fabelman discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth. No surprise, everyone at TIFF loved this. The film stars Gabriel LaBelle as 16-year-old aspiring filmmaker Sammy Fabelman; Michelle Williams as his artistic mother, Mitzi; Paul Dano as his successful, scientific father, Burt; Seth Rogen as Bennie Loewy, Burt's best friend & honorary "uncle" to the Fabelman children, and Judd Hirsch as Mitzi's Uncle Boris. It also stars Jeannie Berlin, Julia Butters, Robin Bartlett, and Keeley Karsten. More than just a "love letter to cinema," this looks like the ultimate tribute to the magic of the movies. Wonderful.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, direct from YouTube:

Intro from TIFF: "Gabriel LaBelle gives a breakout performance as the teenage Sammy Fabelman, always desperate for a new piece of gear so he can make ever-bigger movies with his friends. Michelle Williams is the heart of the story as Sammy’s encouraging mother, a skilled pianist. She brings life to their household, a fact Mr. Fabelman (Paul Dano), a computer engineer, finds as enchanting as he does discombobulating. Their family is rounded out by his loveable co-worker Benny (Seth Rogen), who becomes an uncle to Sammy and his sisters, always along for the ride with the Fabelmans. This unique combination of parental figures eventually becomes a source of tension with Sammy at the centre, and that seeps into his creative work."

The Fabelmans is directed by the one-and-only filmmaker Steven Spielberg, of the movies Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, the Indiana Jones movies, E.T., Empire of the Sun, Hook, the Jurassic Park movies, Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, A.I., Minority Report, War of the Worlds, Munich, War Horse, Lincoln, Bridge of Spies, The BFG, Ready Player One, and the West Side Story remake previously. The screenplay is written by Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg. It's produced by three-time Oscar nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg, and Tony Kushner. Featuring a score by John Williams. This just premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival. Universal opens Spielberg's The Fabelmans in theaters nationwide starting on November 23rd, 2022, this Thanksgiving, coming soon. Who's ready to watch?