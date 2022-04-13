First Trailer for Terence Davies' Film 'Benediction' with Jack Lowden

"Friends may come, friends may go. Enemies are always faithful." Roadside Attractions has revealed the official US trailer for an indie film from the UK titled Benediction, the latest feature from award-winning British filmmaker Terence Davies (The Neon Bible, The Deep Blue Sea, Sunset Song). This first premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival last fall, and it also played at last year's San Sebastián and London Film Festivals. The film tells the life story of English poet, writer and soldier Siegfried Sassoon - who struggled with the horrors of war of The Great War in England. His poetry was inspired by experiences on the Western Front, and he became one of the leading war poets of the era. Adored by members of the aristocracy as well as stars of London's literary and stage world, he embarked on affairs with several men as he attempted to come to terms with his homosexuality. The cast features Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi as Siegfried (young and old), with Calam Lynch, Kate Phillips, Geraldine James, Julian Sands, Jeremy Irvine, Anton Lesser, and Gemma Jones. This is an exquisite, lovely, and emotionally-wrought film to discover.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Terence Davies' Benediction, direct from YouTube:

The biopic explores the turbulent life of WWI poet Siegfried Sassoon (Jack Lowden). The writer and soldier was a complex man who survived the horrors of fighting in the First World War and was decorated for his bravery but who became a vocal critic of the government's continuation of the war when he returned from service. His poetry was inspired by experiences on the Western Front, and he became one of the leading war poets of the era. Adored by members of the aristocracy as well as stars of London's literary and stage world, he embarked on affairs with several men as he attempted to come to terms with his homosexuality. At the same time, broken by the horror of war, he made his life's journey a quest for salvation, trying to find it within the conformity of marriage and religion. Benediction is both written & directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Terence Davies, director of the films Distant Voices Still Lives, The Long Day Closes, The Neon Bible, The House of Mirth, The Deep Blue Sea, Sunset Song, and A Quiet Passion previously. It's produced by Michael Elliott. This initially premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival last year. Roadside will debut Davies' Benediction in select US theaters starting on June 3rd, 2022 this summer. Interested?