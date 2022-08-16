First Trailer for 'The Class' - A Modern Update of 'The Breakfast Club'

"These are called 'school rules' - nobody cuts, nobody causes trouble…" Brainstorm Media has revealed an official trailer for an indie comedy titled The Class, which is described as a "modern re-imagining of The Breakfast Club." They didn't get the rights to remake it so they just made this rip-off of version instead. And it probably won't be anywhere near as good as the John Hughes original - this bad trailer guarantees that. A heartwarming coming-of-age drama, The Class follows a group of a high school seniors forced to spend Saturday completing a failed or missed final exam—and learning about the values, betrayals, and love within themselves and their classmates along the way. Starring Charlie Gillepsie, Lyric Ross, Hanna Kepple, Juliette Celozzi, with Debbie Gibson and Anthony Michael Hall. This looks like a TV remake for The CW, with barely an ounce of the same authenticity and honesty in the rather brilliant original film. That one is a timeless classic for a reason, it doesn't need a modern update like this to still be relevant to kids today.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nicholas Celozzi's The Class, direct from YouTube:

In this homage to The Breakfast Club, a group of high school seniors are forced to spend a Saturday at school completing an exam they either missed taking or failed. By the end of the day, they find their own values, betrayals and love within themselves and their classmates. The Class is both written and directed by producer / filmmaker Nicholas Celozzi, director of only one other film Deep Cover (1997) previously, and a producer on many other projects as well. Produced by Nicholas Celozzi and Michael Sportelli. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Brainstorm Media will debut Celozzi's The Class in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 9th, 2022 coming up soon. Anyone interested?