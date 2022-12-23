Full Trailer for Time Travel Heist Sci-Fi Indie Film 'The Tomorrow Job'

"I steal info from tomorrow and bring it back to today." Epic has revealed the trailer for The Tomorrow Job, an indie sci-fi thriller from filmmaker Bruce Wemple - his seventh feature and most ambitious project. This premiered at the 2022 Other Worlds Film Festival and will be out to watch on VOD soon in January. This heist time travel film follows a team of thieves that use a drug that allows them to trade minds with their future-selves in order to steal tomorrow's secrets. How's that for a crazy cool sci-fi film pitch?! When interrupted on a job the team must fix their past mistakes to prevent disastrous consequences. "A dynamic mix of genres, The Tomorrow Job is a high-stakes sci-fi action-adventure epic with heart, humor, and fun, and an ode to beloved heist comedies of the past." Starring Grant Schumacher, Caitlin Duffy, Ariella Mastroianni, and Chris Cimperman. This looks a bit skimpy, rough around the edges, but it might still be worth a watch. I dig the unconventional purple & green color choices (different from Nolan's blue & red).

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Bruce Wemple's The Tomorrow Job, direct from YouTube:

Lee (Grant Schumacher) and his expert team of thieves use a time travel drug to trade places with their future selves to pull off heists. To operate effectively and safely, the team has a strict set of rules to ensure limited temporal impact. When interrupted on a job, Lee and the team have to fix their past mistakes to prevent disastrous consequences and save their future. The Tomorrow Job is both written and directed by American indie film writer / filmmaker Bruce Wemple, director of the films Altered Hours, Lake Artifact, Monstrous, The Retreat, Dawn of the Beast, and My Best Friend's Dead previously. It's produced by Mason Dwinell. This initially premiered at the 2022 Other Worlds Film Festival earlier this month. Epic Pictures will debut Wemple's The Tomorrow Job sci-fi thriller in select US theaters on January 13th, 2022 then on VOD everywhere starting January 17th coming soon in the New Year. Anyone interested in watching?