First Trailer for 'Tokyo Vice' Series with Ansel Elgort & Ken Watanabe

"I want to know the real Tokyo… what's beneath the surface." HBO Max has unveiled an official trailer for a new crime thriller series titled Tokyo Vice, streaming starting this April. Based on Jake Adelstein's non-fiction first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, the drama captures his daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem… Ansel Elgort stars as an American journalist from Missouri who moves to Tokyo. The longer he stays, the more he delves into the corruption of Tokyo's seedy underworld. Ken Watanabe also co-stars as a detective in the organized crime division. He's a father figure to Adelstein who helps guide him through the thin and often precarious line between the law and organized crime. Also starring Odessa Young, Ella Rumpf, Rinko Kikuchi, Shun Sugata, and Noémie Nakai. Where did this come from?! This looks so badass! Not only about the challenge of being a "good journalist", but about how deep the underworld goes in Tokyo. I'm in.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for HBO Max's series Tokyo Vice, direct from YouTube:

Loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, the crime drama series, filmed on location in Tokyo, captures Adelstein’s (played by Ansel Elgort) daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo in the late ’90s, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem. Tokyo Vice features episodes directed by filmmakers Destin Daniel Cretton (of the films I Am Not a Hipster, Short Term 12, The Glass Castle, Just Mercy, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and Hikari (of 37 Seconds, "Beef") and Michael Mann (of the films Thief, The Keep, Manhunter, The Last of the Mohicans, Heat, The Insider, Ali, Collateral, Miami Vice, Public Enemies, Blackhat). With writing from Naomi Iizuka, Jessica Brickman, Karl Taro Greenfeld, Brad Kane, Arthur Phillips, J.T. Rogers, and Adam Stein. Based on the book by Jake Adelstein. HBO will debut the Tokyo Vice series streaming on HBO Max starting April 7th, 2022 this spring. Interested? Look good?