First Trailer for Troubled Musician Film 'Taurus' Starring Colson Baker

"I want it to sound far from everything… Like everything's upside down." RLJE Films has revealed the first official trailer for Taurus, the latest film from indie filmmaker Tim Sutton (of the films Memphis, Dark Knight, Donnybrook, Funny Face). His dry filmmaking style is a rather acquired taste, and definitely not for most people. This premiered at Berlinale and it also played at the Tribeca, Karlovy Vary, and Zurich Film Festivals this year. A beloved but very troubled musician searches for the inspiration to record one last song, pushing himself deep into the void. A work of fiction that explores fame, addiction, the artistic process, and the music industry, Taurus is a soulful and universal cautionary tale. Taurus stars real-life musician Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) as Cole, with Maddie Hasson, Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory, Megan Fox, Ruby Rose, Scoot McNairy, Lil Tjay, and Naomi Wild. This looks like a raw story about a musician's struggles and self-destructive attitude. Reminds me of Vox Lux in many ways. Check this out.

Here's the first official trailer for Tim Sutton's Taurus, direct from RT's YouTube:

Via Berlinale: "Rapper Cole meanders through a toxic mix of numbness, narcissism and alienation. Having succeeded in destroying almost every relationship he has ever had, the newly divorced musician is now letting his young daughter down, just as he has everyone else around him. Just back from an exhausting tour, he is searching for inspiration for his next song. His personal assistant Ilana tries to keep him, and everything around him, together. Somewhere in between the studio recordings, the – sometimes productive, at other times disturbing – encounters with musical collaborators, the meetings and the interviews, the paparazzi, drug dealers and the prostitutes, this musician has completely lost the plot." Taurus is written and directed by the American indie filmmaker Tim Sutton, of the films Pavilion, Memphis, Dark Knight, Donnybrook, Funny Face, and The Last Son previously. This first premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Fest earlier this year. RLJE will debut Taurus in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 18th, 2022.