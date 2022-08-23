First Trailer for Tyler Perry's Forbidden Love Film 'A Jazzman's Blues'

"I need you to be happy because we can't be sad together, you hear me?" Netflix has revealed an official trailer for A Jazzman's Blues, the latest dramatic feature written & directed by profilifc filmmaker Tyler Perry. This one is premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival just a few weeks before it arrives on Netflix for streaming. Follows an investigation into an unsolved murder unveiling a story full of forbidden love, deceit and a secret. It's a sweeping, sad, tragic Southern Gothic love story with spectacular song and dance numbers (arranged and produced by multi-Grammy winner & two-time Academy Award nominee Terence Blanchard). Starring Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as the two lovers, plus Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young, and Ryan Eggold. This is a ravishing first look that might actually get your attention - don't dismiss this just because it's from Perry. He certainly knows how to make a movie, and this seems like one of his better ones.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tyler Perry's A Jazzman's Blues, direct from YouTube:

A sweeping tale of forbidden love, A Jazzman's Blues unspools forty years of secrets and lies soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South. Written, directed and produced by Academy Award honoree Tyler Perry, the film stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne. The film features an original song performed by Ruth B., songs arranged and produced by multi-Grammy winner & two-time Academy Award nominee Terence Blanchard, music by Aaron Zigman and choreography by Debbie Allen. A Jazzman's Blues is directed by the acclaimed American producer / filmmaker Tyler Perry, director of many films including Madea's Family Reunion, Why Did I Get Married?, Meet the Browns, The Family That Preys, Madea Goes to Jail, I Can Do Bad All by Myself, For Colored Girls, Madea's Big Happy Family, Good Deeds, Madea's Witness Protection, A Madea Christmas, The Single Moms Club, Boo! A Madea Halloween, Acrimony, Nobody's Fool, and A Fall from Grace previously. It's also produced and written by Tyler Perry. This is premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival this fall. Netflix will then debut A Jazzman's Blues streaming worldwide on Netflix starting September 23rd, 2022 coming up. Anyone?