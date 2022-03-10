First Trailer for Vampire Comedy 'Let the Wrong One In' from Ireland

"I want you to teach me how to kill vampires!" This looks like crazy ridiculous fun! Showing this weekend at the Glasgow FrightFest is this indie horror comedy from Ireland titled Let the Wrong One In, a riff on the classic Swedish vampire indie film Let the Right One In. It first premiered at Fantastic Fest and Sitges last year, and also played at Screamfest. A young supermarket worker learns his older brother is a vampire and must choose whether to help him or slay him. Matt may be a sucker, but when his brother becomes part of a growing vampire problem in Dublin, he's faced with a dilemma - to stake him or not. It's described as a "wonderfully silly and ridiculously rude horror comedy for Shaun of the Dead fans." This stars Karl Rice, Eoin Duffy, Anthony Head, and Mary Murray. It does look funny, but almost too absurd. Take a look.

Here's the first promo trailer (+ poster) for Conor McMahon's Let the Wrong One In, from YouTube:

Original synopsis from FightFest: "When Matt’s estranged older brother Deco turns up at his flat looking terrible one morning, Matt figures he's just on another typical loser bender. But Deco's symptoms turn out to be more than a wicked hangover, and his newly grown fangs leave little doubt he's fallen victim to a group of vampires terrorising Dublin, posing as a group of hard-partying bachelorettes out on the prowl. As a brand-new vampire, Deco needs his brother's help to survive… but he also wants to suck his blood too…" Let the Wrong One In is both written and directed by Irish filmmaker Conor McMahon, director of the films Dead Meat, The Disturbed, Stitches, and From the Dark previously. It's produced by Ruth Treacy, Michael Lavelle, Julianne Forde, and Trisha Flood. This premiered at the 2021 Sitges Film Festival and Fantastic Fest last year. No other release dates have been set just yet - stay tuned. First impression? Anyone into this?