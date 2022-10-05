First Trailer for 'Violent Night' - David Harbour's Santa Action Comedy

"Santa, are you there? Daddy said you were very busy tonight." Universal Pictures has revealed an official trailer for Violent Night, the Santa Claus action comedy by Norwegian genre filmmaker Tommy Wirkola. Bring it on!! Been waiting to see this trailer. This almost seems a bit like Die Hard, but taking on the "Ho ho ho" part of that movie and making it the actual plot - what if the real Santa DID fight back. When a group of mercenaries attack the estate of a wealthy family, Santa Claus must step in to save the day (and Christmas). David Harbour (from "Stranger Things" & Hellboy) stars as Santa, and also features Emmy winner John Leguizamo, Cam Gigandet, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Edi Patterson, and Beverly D'Angelo. Oh hell yes, this look awesome!! I love the twist on the concept with Santa using his "magic" of his naughty & nice list and present bag and everything. Can't wait to watch it!! Time for some Season's Beatings. Ahaha.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tommy Wirkola's Violent Night, direct from YouTube:

To hell with "all is calm." From 87North, bare-knuckle producers of Nobody, John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Bullet Train and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw comes a coal-dark holiday action-comedy that says you should always bet on red. When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the merc team isn't prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour) is on the grounds, and he's about to show why this Nick is no saint. Violent Night is directed by talented Norwegian filmmaker Tommy Wirkola, director of the genre films Kill Buljo: The Movie, Dead Snow, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead, What Happened to Monday, & The Trip previously. The screenplay is written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller. It's produced by 87North's Kelly McCormick David Leitch and Guy Danella. Universal Pictures will release Wirkola's Violent Night in theaters exclusively starting on December 2nd, 2022 this fall. Look any good?