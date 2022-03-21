First Trailer for Wacky Animated Looney Tunes Movie 'King Tweety'

"You're invited to a Royally Looney Movie Event!" Warner Bros has revealed the first official trailer for a new animated comedy called King Tweety, a surprise new Looney Tunes movie arriving this spring. It's dropping direct-to-DVD and skipping theaters / streaming entirely, which is a bit strange but that's how WB is doing it these days. King Tweety is a brand-new, high-flying adventure featuring Looney Tunes beloved characters Tweety, Sylvester and Granny as they jet-off to the Canary Islands where Tweety is crowned king. Tweety originally debuted back in 1942 in the short, A Tale of Two Kitties, which took home an Oscar for Best Animated Short. We can't find any info about director or voice cast for this movie, it's such a surprise reveal that nothing is available online yet. And there's no official release date yet - it's just listed as "spring." The new character designs are rather strange, they just don't feel right. Everything about this seems weird.

Here's the first official trailer for Warner Bros' movie event King Tweety, direct from YouTube:

In King Tweety, everyone's favorite yellow canary unexpectedly becomes next in line for the crown when the queen of an island paradise disappears. His Little Highness' entourage includes motorbike daredevil Granny and sly Sylvester, whose allegiance is tested when he uncovers a sinister plot to eliminate Tweety for good. The home entertainment release also includes three bonus classic Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries cartoons – "Something Fishy Around Here," "The Maltese Canary," and "The Cat Who Knew Too Much." King Tweety is made by Warner Bros Entertainment, though there's no info available on directors or writers at this moment. Tweety was also given the lead role in another direct-to-DVD movie titled Tweety's High-Flying Adventure back in 2000. Warner Bros will release this new King Tweety movie direct-to-VOD / DVD starting sometime soon this spring / summer season in 2022. Look any good? Anyone want to watch this?