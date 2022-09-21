First Trailer for Wacky New Zealand Investigative Doc 'Mister Organ'

"I know there must be more to this car park terrorist." Madman Films in Australia has unveiled the first official trailer for a crazy investigative documentary titled Mister Organ, the latest from Kiwi journalist / director David Farrier. Many of you may remember Farrier's previous doc film Tickled, another deep dive into a strange and unexplainable world of tickling, which he followed up with the "Dark Tourist" series. In this new film, Farrier is drawn into a game of cat and mouse with a mysterious individual - a man creating havoc in his own neighborhood, wheel clamping cars at a local antique store. Delving deeper he unearths a trail of court cases, royal bloodlines and ruined lives, in this true story of psychological warfare. Who is this guy?! What a wacko. I am such a huge fan of David Farrier! He rules. I very much appreciate how brave and bold he is to keep investigating and opening doors despite not knowing what's behind them. Scary but also captivating. I need to watch this to find out more. It's premiering first at the 2022 Fantastic Fest this month.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for David Farrier's doc Mister Organ, direct from YouTube:

Mister Organ sees journalist & filmmaker David Farrier unwittingly drawn into a dangerous game of cat & mouse with a mystery man creating havoc in his neighbourhood, wheel clamping cars at a local antique store. That clamper was Michael Organ, and little did Farrier know that delving deeper into who Organ really is would be a thrilling and tension filled three year long investigation - eventually unearthing a trail of multiple court cases, inflated claims of royal bloodlines, ruined lives, and at least one stolen boat in this incredible true story of psychological warfare. Mister Organ is directed by New Zealand journalist / filmmaker David Farrier (follow him on Twitter @davidfarrier), director of the wacky doc film Tickled previously, as well as the series "Dark Tourist" for Netflix. Produced by Alex Reed and Emma Slade. This is premiering at the 2022 Fantastic Fest in Austin, TX this month. Madman Films will debut Mister Organ in Australia / NZ, but no release dates are set yet. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? Who's intrigued?