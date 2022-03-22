First Trailer for 'Where The Crawdads Sing' with Daisy Edgar-Jones

"Every creature does what it must to survive." Sony Pictures has revealed the first trailer for Where The Crawdads Sing, a Deep South mystery thriller based on the bestselling novel of the same name. This is finally opening in theaters in July right in the middle of the summer - they're hoping it will be a big hit. From the looks of it, this has that potential. A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the Deep South in North Carolina becomes hunted as the main suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with. Where the Crawdads Sing stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya Clark, Taylor John Smith as Tate, Harris Dickinson as Chase, Michael Hyatt as Mabel, Sterling Macer, Jr. "Jumpin'", and David Strathairn as Tom Milton. It's also produced by Reese Witherspoon. This trailer also features an original song from Taylor Swift. This looks way better than I was expecting, with some vibrant cinematography from DP Polly Morgan. This film also reminds me of Mud but with a raised-in-the-marshes twist to it. Take a look below.

Here's the first official trailer for Olivia Newman's Where The Crawdads Sing, direct from YouTube:

From the best-selling novel comes a captivating mystery. Where the Crawdads Sing tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the “Marsh Girl” haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what actually happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lay within the marsh. Where The Crawdads Sing is directed by American filmmaker Olivia Newman, of the film First Match previously, plus episodes of "Chicago Fire" and "FBI" and a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Lucy Alibar, adapted from Delia Owens' novel of the same name. It's produced by Aislinn Dunster, Elizabeth Gabler, Reese Witherspoon, and Erin Siminoff. Sony Pictures will debut Where The Crawdads Sing in theaters nationwide starting July 15th, 2022 this summer. Curious?