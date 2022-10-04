First Trailer for Wild Comedy 'Shotgun Wedding' with Jennifer Lopez

"Not once did I wonder if I'd be walking handcuffed through the jungle with a live grenade." Amazon has finally revealed an official trailer for Shotgun Wedding, a raucous comedy dumped by the studios for a streaming release instead of going to theaters this fall. It'll be out to watch on Prime Video in late January, which is prime time dumping season - not a good sign. What's it about? A couple's extravagant destination wedding is hijacked by criminals. In the process of saving their families, they rediscover why they fell in love in the first place. This is also a bit awkward - making light of a terrorist attack on a wedding? Huh, okay… Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel star, with Jennifer Coolidge, D'Arcy Carden, Melissa Hunter, Callie Hernandez, Cheech Marin, Sônia Braga, Steve Coulter, and Lenny Kravitz as her ex Sean. This definitely looks like a movie to avoid, even if the humor is so bad it makes you laugh. Nah. Steer clear.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jason Moore's Shotgun Wedding, direct from YouTube:

In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. 'Til Death Do Us Part takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones—if they don’t kill each other first. Shotgun Wedding is directed by American filmmaker Jason Moore, director of the films Pitch Perfect, Sisters, Stay Tuned: The Movie, and Tales of the City previously. The screenplay is written by Mark Hammer. This was initially going to be released in theaters, but was sold off for streaming instead. Amazon will debut Shotgun Wedding streaming on Prime Video starting January 27th, 2023 early next year. Anyone down for this?