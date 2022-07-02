First Teaser Trailer for Korean Historical Epic 'Hansan: Rising Dragon'

"A fortress on the sea? Nonsense!" Well Go USA has revealed an official teaser trailer for Hansan: Rising Dragon, a Korean historical epic action movie arriving in theaters this July (both in Korea and in the US). The film is technically a follow-up to 2014's The Admiral: Roaring Currents, which explores the historic Battle of Hansan Island. This new film depicts the historical Battle of Hansan, which took place five years before Battle of Myeongnyang depicted in The Admiral, the first full-scale war with the Japanese army since the Japanese invasion of Korea from 1592 to 1598. The main cast includes Park Hae-il, Byun Yo-han, Ahn Seong-gi, Son Hyun-joo, Kim Sung-kyu, Kim Sung-kyun, Kim Hyang-gi, and Ok Taec-yeon. This is only just a teaser, and barely has 45 seconds of footage, but it still looks like an entertaining Korean blockbuster. Curious to see more from this one - it might be an amazing big screen experience! Check it out.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Han-min Kim's Hansan: Rising Dragon, from YouTube:

A prequel to The Admiral: Roaring Currents—the most-watched film in Korean cinema history—Hansan: Rising Dragon depicts the historical Battle of Hansando. In 1592, admiral Yi Sun-sin and his fleet face off against the might of the invading Japanese navy and its formidable warships. As the Korean forces fall into crisis, the admiral resorts to using his secret weapon, the dragon head ships known as geobukseon, in order to change the tide of this epic battle at sea. Hansan: Rising Dragon, also known as Hansan: Yongui Chulhyeon, is directed by Korean filmmaker Han-min Kim, director of the films Paradise Murdered, Handphone, War of the Arrows, and The Admiral: Roaring Currents previously. No screenwriter credit is available yet. The film opens first in South Korea starting on July 27th, 2022 coming soon. Well Go USA will also debut Hansan: Rising Dragon in select US theaters starting July 29th, 2022 this summer. Who's in?