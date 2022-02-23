First US Teaser Trailer for Movie Geek Anime 'Pompo the Cinephile'

"Show them the best parts and mislead them to create interest." GKids US has released a teaser trailer for the Japanese anime film known as Pompo the Cinephile, which opened in Japan last summer. It's finally getting a theatrical release in the US starting at the end of April this year. Pompo the Cinephile (originally 映画大好きポンポさん) is a rollicking, exuberant ode to the power of the movies, and the joys and heartbreak of the creative process, as a new director and his team devote their lives to the pursuit of a "masterpiece." Fueled by the excitement from the film's domestic release in Japan, a crowdfunding campaign to create a 35mm print of the feature achieved its fundraising goals of ¥10,000,000 in just eleven days. Featuring the voices of Konomi Kohara, Hiroya Shimizu, and Akio Ôtsuka. It is a bit of a challenge for most anime to find a bigger audience in the US (unless it's Ghibli or Ponoc or Shinkai or Hosoda) but this kind of story about making movies is exactly the kind that can break out here. This is a very fun and clever 15-sec teaser.

Here's the first US teaser trailer for Takayuki Hirao's Pompo the Cinephile, direct from GKids' YouTube:

"Pompo" (the nickname for Joelle Davidovich Pomponette) is a talented, gutsy producer in "Nyallywood," the movie-making capital of the world. Although she’s known for B-movies, one day Pompo tells her movie-loving but apprehensive assistant Gene that he will direct her next script: a delicate drama about a tormented artistic genius, starring the legendary and Brando-esque actor Martin Braddock, and a young actress seeking her first break. But when the production heads towards chaos, can Gene rise to Pompo’s challenge, and succeed as a first-time director? Pompo the Cinephile, originally known as 映画大好きポンポさん or Eiga Daisuki Pompo-san in Japanese, is directed by the veteran animator Takayuki Hirao (The Garden of Sinners: The Hollow Shrine & Paradox Spiral, Magical Sisters Yoyo and Nene, "God Eater", "Attack on Titan") and produced by brand-new animation studio CLAP. This already opened in Japan last summer. GKids will debut Pompo the Cinephile in select US theaters starting April 29th, 2022. There will also be preview events April 27th + 28th with a special intro. For more info, visit the film's official US site.