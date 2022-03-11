First US Trailer for Gaspar Noé's 'Vortex' Film About an Elderly Couple

"Life's a dream, isn't it?" "Yes. A dream within a dream." Utopia has revealed an official US trailer for the latest film made by controversial Argentinian filmmaker Gaspar Noé, known for his films Irreversible, Enter the Void, Love 3D, Climax, and Lux Æterna. His latest isn't as wild as his previous films - focusing on an elderly couple descending into dementia. The film is presented in split screen - following the two around their Paris apartment. This first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival at midnight, and also played at Karlovy Vary, NYFF, Beyond Fest, and the Vienna Film Festival. Reviews from the festivals state: "With its uncommonly human touch and restless, unflinching visual aesthetic, Vortex might well be Noe’s finest and most thoughtful work." Vortex stars Dario Argento (yep!!) and Françoise Lebrun in the two lead roles, along with Alex Lutz as their son. The split screen style looks a bit jarring, not exactly innovative, but I'm curious to see how it plays into the story and relates to them as they begin to fracture. Check this out below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two posters) for Gaspar Noé's Vortex, from Utopia's YouTube:

Presented in split screen, Vortex tells the story of an aging couple in a Paris apartment. As the mother (Françoise Lebrun) faces advancing dementia, the father (Dario Argento) tries to care for her while dealing with his own declining health, and their son (Alex Lutz) does his best in spite of his own significant personal problems. With this film, Director Gaspar Noé (Enter the Void, Climax, Irreversible) delivers a career best, finding a level of compassion and tenderness that sacrifices none of the visual excitement that has marked his best work. Vortex is both written and directed by Argentinian writer / filmmaker Gaspar Noé, director of the movies I Stand Alone, Irreversible, Enter the Void, Love, Climax, and Lux Æterna previously, as well as many music videos and other short films. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival last year, and it also played at the New York Film Festival last fall. Utopia will debut Noe's Vortex in select US theaters (NY only) starting on April 29th, then LA on May 6th this spring. Intrigued?