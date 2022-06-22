'Five Days at Memorial' Post-Hurricane Katrina Hospital Series Teaser

"There is nothing else to do for them, except to make them comfortable." Apple TV has revealed the first teaser trailer for a new streaming series titled Five Days at Memorial, another hospital series but with a specific, chilling story to tell this time. What would you do if everything failed? Based on actual events from Hurricane Katrina, Five Days at Memorial tells the story of the many exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital who were forced to make heart-wrenching decisions amidst the storm's aftermath. It's based on the book of the same name by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sheri Fink. Doctors and nurses at the intensive care unit of a New Orleans' hospital struggle with treating many patients during Hurricane Katrina when the facility is without power for 5 days. This stars Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, Robert Pine, Cornelius Smith Jr., Julie Ann Emery, and Adepero Oduye. The teaser provides a look at some of the struggles they were dealing with, including limited food & water, and no extra supplies. Looks like a very tough watch.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Apple TV+'s series Five Days at Memorial, direct from YouTube:

Based on actual events and adapted from the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sheri Fink, "Five Days at Memorial" chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital. When the floodwaters rose, power failed and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come. Five Days at Memorial is a mini-series created by award-winning TV producers / writers Carlton Cuse (known for "Lost", "Bates Motel", "The Strain", "The Colony", "Locke & Key", "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan") & John Ridley (known for "Barbershop", "American Crime", "Guerilla" and other TV series). Featuring episodes directed by Wendey Stanzler. With episodes written by and executive produced by Carlton Cuse and John Ridley, adapted from the book by Sheri Fink. Developed by ABC Signature and Scott Rudin Productions. Apple will release the Five Days at Memorial series streaming on Apple TV+ starting August 12th, 2022 coming up. Interested in watching?