Five Stories with Groot - Marvel's 'I Am Groot' Anthology Series Trailer

"I am Groot!!" Marvel revealed the official trailer during San Diego Comic-Con for a new streaming series titled I Am Groot, a wacky anthology CG series premiering on Disney+ this August. Another spin-off with a Marvel character getting his own show on Disney+, why not? Each of the five shorts follows Baby Groot as he grows up in the galaxy, going on adventures with new and unusual characters that get him into trouble. Vin Diesel reprises his role as the voice of Baby Groot from the MCU movies, along with Bradley Cooper as Rocket. I Am Groot was originally announced back in December 2020. "A hero of few words returns." Groot first appeared in Marvel's Tales to Astonish #13 in November of 1960, and was originally an invader that intended to capture humans for experimentation. This looks like it will be amusing, but is there really so much they can do with a simple tree character that only says one line over and over and over? I guess so.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Marvel Studios' series I Am Groot, direct from YouTube:

There’s no guarding the galaxy from this mischievous toddler! So get ready as Baby Groot takes center stage in his very own collection of shorts, exploring his glory days growing up — and getting into trouble — among the stars. I Am Groot, five original shorts featuring several new and unusual characters, stars everyone’s favorite little tree, Baby Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel, who voices Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. I Am Groot is a fun anthology series created by Ryan Little. Based on the Marvel Comics character Groot, created by Marvel mastermind Stan Lee. The series is produced by Marvel Studios, with Little serving as head writer and Kirsten Lepore (animator and director on "Adventure Time" as well as numerous short films) directing the five episodes. It's produced by James Gunn, and executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum. Disney will debut the I Am Groot series streaming on Disney+ starting August 10th, 2022 this summer. Who's excited to watch this series?