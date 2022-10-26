'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Trailer with Jesse Eisenberg & Claire Danes

"I don't even have time to get a divorce!!" FX & Hulu have revealed the main official trailer for Fleishman Is in Trouble, a new streaming series adapted from the novel of the same name. The New York City series is about a recently divorced forty-something year old man. Toby Fleishman knew what to expect when he and his wife of almost 15 years separated: weekends & every other holiday with the kids, residual bitterness, tension in their co-parenting negotiations. He could not have predicted that one day, in the middle of his summer of sexual emancipation, Rachel would just drop their two children off at his place and simply not return. This is described as "a searing, utterly unvarnished debut, Fleishman Is in Trouble is an insightful, unsettling, often hilarious exploration of a culture trying to navigate the fault lines of an institution that has proven to be worthy of our great wariness and our great hope." The series stars Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, Lizzy Caplan, and Adam Brody, among others. This really looks like one of Noah Baumbach's NYC films that has somehow found its way onto Hulu instead of on the big screen. Huh. Take a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for FX's series Fleishman Is in Trouble, direct from YouTube:

Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), a recently divorced forty-something year old man, now finds himself immersed in the world of app-based dating. But as he begins to find successes he never found in his youth, his ex-wife Rachel disappears without a trace, leaving him with only his kids. As he balances looking after his children, a promotion at the hospital where he works, and all the women in Manhattan, he realizes he'll never be able to figure out what happened to his wife until he can be honest about what happened to their marriage in the first place. Fleishman Is In Trouble is a series created by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, adapting her own novel of the same name. Featuring episodes directed by Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini, Jonathan Dayton, and Valerie Faris. Executive produced by Carl Beverly, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Susannah Grant, Sarah Timberman, Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris. FX will premiere the Fleishman Is in Trouble series streaming on Hulu starting November 17th, 2022 this fall. Who's interested in watching?