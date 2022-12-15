Florence Pugh in Zach Braff's Emotional Drama 'A Good Person' Trailer

"Sometimes we find hope where we least expect it." MGM / UA has revealed the official trailer for A Good Person, a new film written and directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Zach Braff. It's set to open in theaters starting in March next year. The story follows a woman whose life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident. She ends up meeting the deceased's father, and befriending him despite the sadness of the situation. The film stars Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, and Molly Shannon, Celeste O'Connor, Chinaza Uche, Zoe Lister-Jones, & Nichelle Hines. The trailer features the songs "Stardust" by Cary Brothers, "Time" by Angelo De Augustine, "Wake Up With The Sun" by Odessa. Pugh looks like she's giving another top notch performance, though the comedy in this footage doesn't seem to work well. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Zach Braff's A Good Person, direct from YouTube:

Years after being involved in a fatal accident, Allison (Florence Pugh) forms an unlikely relationship with her would-be father-in-law in this emotional drama. A Good Person is both written & directed by American actor / filmmaker Zach Braff, director of the movies Garden State, Wish I Was Here, and Going in Style previously, along with a few other short films and some TV work including episodes of "Scrubs" and "Alex, Inc." Produced by Zach Braff, Pamela Koffler, Christina Piovesan, Florence Pugh, Noah Segal, and Christine Vachon. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. MGM / UA will debut Braff's A Good Person in theaters nationwide starting on March 23rd, 2023 coming soon. Is anyone interested?