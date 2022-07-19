Following Two Different Life Paths in 'Look Both Ways' Netflix Trailer

"Can a single moment change your life?" Of course it can! Netflix has revealed an official trailer for Look Both Ways, a charming romantic comedy about a young woman who can't decide which path she wants to take in life. So the film shows us both paths! On the eve of her college graduation, Natalie's life diverges into parallel realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and remains in her hometown to raise her child and another in which she moves to LA to pursue her dream career as an artist. Of course, since this is Netflix, it will celebrate both paths as wholesome & rewarding. Because everyone's now afraid of any critical feedback! Hooray! The film stars Lili Reinhart, Danny Ramirez, David Corenswet, Aisha Dee, with Andrea Savage, Luke Wilson, and Nia Long. From the African director of the Cannes hit Rafiki, this is her next film in Hollywood (eesh). You'll already forget about htis film by the time you're done watching the trailer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Wanuri Kahiu's Look Both Ways, from Netflix's YouTube:

On the eve of her college graduation, Natalie’s [Lili Reinhart] life diverges into parallel realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and remains in her hometown, and another in which she does not and moves to Los Angeles. In both journeys, Natalie experiences life-changing love, pursues her dream career as an artist, and rediscovers herself. Look Both Ways is directed by Kenyan filmmaker Wanuri Kahiu, director of the films From a Whisper and Rafiki previously. The screenplay is written by April Prosser. Produced by Bryan Unkeless, Eric Newman, Jessica Malanaphy. Netflix will debut Kahiu's Look Both Ways streaming on Netflix worldwide starting on August 17th, 2022 this summer. Who else can't decide which path to take?