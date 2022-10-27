Four Different Hitmen in London in Mob Film 'Tales of Babylon' Teaser

"You betrayed me!" Strike Media has revealed the first teaser trailer for a British crime film titled Tales of Babylon, produced by Groucho Arts, and directed by Pelayo De Lario. No release date is set yet, as this is just a promo teaser since the film is still trying to secure distribution worldwide. Two siblings looking to escape their abusive mobster grandfather join forces with a pair of hitmen with a knack for the theatrical in their search for a new life. These four different hit-men find themselves viewing for a job without knowing the others are involved, leading to problems with the boss. Crime, money and violence in London are at the center of this tale of modern Babylon. Starring Clive Russell, Billie Gadsdon, Aaron Cobham, Paul Cassidy, Maria Crittell, & Ray Calleja. This is a quick first look but it seems solid. Keep an eye out for it.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Pelayo De Lario's Tales of Babylon, direct from YouTube:

The film follows two siblings looking to escape their abusive mobster grandfather, who join forces with a pair of hitmen with a knack for the theatrical in their search for a new life in this tale of crime, violence, and redemption. Crime, money and violence in London are at the centre of this tale of modern Babylon. The film was shot around the London Docklands, Brixton, Greenwich, Hammersmith and Hoxton. Tales of Babylon is both written and directed by theater director / up-and-coming filmmaker Pelayo De Lario, directing his second feature film after making Jack previously. It's produced by Elena Conte and Pablo De Lario. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or anywhere else yet, as far as we know. It is still seeking international distribution. Stay tuned for updates on the film's release. First impression? Anyone into this?