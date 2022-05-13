Four Stories from Donbas, Ukraine in 'Bad Roads' Feature Film Trailer

"You're human, aren't you?" "Nope." Film Movement has revealed the official US trailer for Bad Roads, a feature film based on a stage play originally presented in London at the Royal Court Theater. This was also Ukraine's submission to the 2022 Academy Awards, before the current war started up. Four short stories are set along the treacherous roads of Donbas during the war. There are no safe spaces and no one can make sense of what is going on with all the uncertainty in the region. Even as they are trapped in the chaos, some manage to wield authority over others. But in this world, where tomorrow may never come, not everyone is defenseless and miserable. Even the most innocent victims may have their turn at taking charge… Starring Zoya Baranovska, Maryna Klimova, Anna Zhuravska, Ihor Koltovskyy, & Andriy Lelyukh. This looks like an intense, very bleak set of stories about how awful war is – let's hope it can make a difference.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Natalya Vorozhbit's Bad Roads, direct from FM's YouTube:

Originally presented on stage at the Royal Court Theater in London and adapted powerfully by writer / director Natalya Vorozhbit, Bad Roads presents a series of tension-packed vignettes, each built around a dangerous encounter on the byways of Eastern Ukraine. With a particular sensitivity to the vulnerability of women during wartime, Vorozhbit's debut feature, Ukraine's official submission to the 2022 Academy Awards, "reflects the gloomy political reality of Ukraine and the pressure that Russia exerts on everyday life." Bad Roads, originally known as Plokhiye Dorogi, is both written and directed by Ukrainian playwright / screenwriter / filmmaker Natalya Vorozhbit, making her film directing debut with this after plenty of stage work and screen writing previously. Produced by Dmitriy Minzyanov and Yuriy Minzyanov. This initially premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival in the Critics Week sidebar, and it played at many other fests. Film Movement releases Bad Roads direct-to-VOD starting June 21st, 2022. Visit their official site.