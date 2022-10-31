Frank Bigelow is Going to Die Again in First Trailer for 'D.O.A.' Remake

"You've been dealt a bad deal… so don't make it worse." Did anyone know about this? There's a brand new 2022 remake of a classic 1940s film noir film titled D.O.A., premiering soon at the Fort Lauderdale Film Festival. The original D.O.A., directed by Rudolph Maté & starring Edmond O'Brien, was about a P.I. named Frank Bigelow who is told he's been poisoned and has only a few days to live, so he tries to find out who killed him and why. "While the story shares a title and premise with the original movie… most of the plot elements are original," the director of this new one explains. "With the clock ticking, Bigelow descends into a world of crooks and double-dealers, treacherous women and violent men, slashing through a tangle of conspiracies to figure out who 'killed' him & why." This one stars John Doe as Frank, with Paola Duque, Matt Pinfield, Lucinda Jenney, Anne Gaybis, Jake La Botz, Tony V, Pam Rickard, John Byner. Doesn't look so bad, though it seems like they're just copying the original and not doing anything different.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kurt St. Thomas' new 2022 version of D.O.A., direct from YouTube:

Frank Bigelow is a private detective hired to follow the husband of a St. Augustine socialite. It's a routine assignment until he discovers that he's been secretly poisoned and has only days to live. With the clock ticking, Bigelow descends into a world of crooks and double-dealers, treacherous women and violent men, slashing through a tangle of conspiracies to figure out who "killed" him and why. Along the way, he must also confront the toxic effects of his own isolation. Can he solve the mystery, exact his revenge, and save his own soul before time runs out? D.O.A. is directed by American actor / filmmaker Kurt St. Thomas, director of the films Captive Audience and The Red Right Hand previously. The screenplay is by Nicholas Griffin, from a story by Nicholas Griffin and Kurt St. Thomas. Based on the original 1950 film. Produced by Kurt St. Thomas, Emma Keating, Nicholas Griffin; executive produced by Bonnie Druckenmiller. The film will premiere soon at the 2022 Ft. Lauderdale Film Festival. No other release is set - stay tuned. Interested?