Frank Grillo & Eric Dane in Bland Revenge Thriller 'Little Dixie' Trailer

"Don't look so shocked. Naive doesn't look good one you." Paramount Movies has unveiled an official trailer for an action crime thriller titled Little Dixie, another of these useless direct-to-video action / crime films they're churning out way too often these days. Ex-Special Forces Operative Doc facilitates a fragile truce between the Governor and Cartel, trading prosecutorial leniency for finance. With no more truce, Doc is left to fend for himself and protect the one untainted thing in his life: his daughter, Little Dixie. So uh, does that sound interesting to anyone? The film stars Frank Grillo, Eric Dane, Beau Knapp, Annabeth Gish, Peter Greene, Thomas Dekker, Mercedes Mason, and Maurice Compte. Yeah this definitely looks as forgettable as it sounds. As much as I used to enjoy Frank Grillo, he is now doing way too many of these boring action flicks and always playing the same character over and over. Hope he breaks free one day soon.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for John Swab's Little Dixie, direct from YouTube:

Frank Grillo (The Purge franchise) and Eric Dane (Euphoria) star in this action-packed revenge thriller from director John Swab. When a deal goes wrong between a corrupt Governor and a ruthless drug lord, ex-Special Forces Operative Doc (Grillo) is caught in the crosshairs. Now, with his family in danger, Doc must take down the Mexican drug cartel and do whatever it takes to protect the one good thing in his life - his young daughter, "Little Dixie". Little Dixie is directed by American producer / filmmaker John Swab, director of the films Let Me Make You a Martyr, Run with the Hunted, Body Brokers, Ida Red, and Candy Land previously. Produced by Robert Ogden Barnum, Jeremy M. Rosen, John Swab. Paramount Movies will debut Swab's Little Dixie direct-to-VOD starting on February 3rd, 2023 this winter. Is anyone into this?