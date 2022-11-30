Frank Langella & Bobby Cannavale in Funny 'Angry Neighbors' Trailer

"Hang in there, Harry, the end is near…" Lionsgate has revealed a funny official trailer for a dark comedy called Angry Neighbors, based on the book titled "Lapham Rising" written by Roger Rosenblatt. This is dropping on VOD later this week if anyone is curious. The film is about Harry March, a retired writer whose life starts to unravel when a multimillionaire begins building a mansion across from his quiet island home in the Hamptons. Up until now, he has lived peacefully with his talking dog, Hector (voiced by Cheech), a born-again Evangelical and unapologetic capitalist. To Harry, the gargantuan mansion represents the fetid and corrupt excess that has ruined modern civilization. Which means, quite simply, that this is war. Starring Frank Langella, Bobby Cannavale, Academy Award Nominee Stockard Channing, Ashley Benson, and Cheech Marin. This doesn't look bad, but it also doesn't look good either. The talking dog is the only thing that made me laugh in this, but I'm also ready to watch Langella tear down this McMansion. Let's go.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Warren Brock's Angry Neighbors, direct from YouTube:

When his ultra-wealthy neighbor in the Hamptons builds an obnoxious mega-mansion next door, grumpy retired novelist Harry March concocts an elaborate scheme for revenge that is destined to go hilariously awry. Based on the best-selling novel titled Lapham Rising, this outrageous comedy features a dream-team cast: Frank Langella (Frost/Nixon), Stockard Channing (Practical Magic), Cheech Marin (Born in East L.A.), Bobby Cannavale (The Station Agent), Ashley Benson ("Pretty Little Liars"). Angry Neighbors is directed by newcomer filmmaker Warren Brock, making his feature directorial debut with this film. The screenplay is written by James M. Bear and Hamid Torabpour, adapted from the novel "Lapham Rising" by Roger Rosenblatt. Lionsgate will release Warren Brock's Angry Neighbors film in select US theaters + on VOD starting on December 2nd, 2022 coming soon this fall. Look any good? Anyone want to watch this?