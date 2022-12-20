Freaky Horror Film 'There's Something Wrong with the Children' Trailer

"When we woke up they were gone!" Paramount + MGM have revealed an official trailer for a freaky horror indie film titled There's Something Wrong with the Children, the latest from indie genre filmmaker Roxanne Benjamin. It's another Blumhouse production, too. This is debuting directly on VOD in January in just a few more weeks from now. A family takes a weekend trip with longtime friends and their two young children, but, they suspect something supernatural when the kids behave strangely after disappearing into the woods overnight. What's going on with these creepy kids? And why are there so many evil kid movies recently? The film stars Alisha Wainwright, Zach Gilford, Amanda Crew, Carlos Santos, Briella Guiza, and David Mattle. This looks like it gets pretty scary with these kids - are they possessed or what? That red outfit one of them is wearing is the perfect costume choice to make it extra unsettling. Check it out.

Official trailer for Roxanne Benjamin's There's Something Wrong with the Children, from YouTube:

When Margaret (Wainwright) and Ben (Gilford) take a weekend trip with longtime friends Ellie (Crew) and Thomas (Santos) and their two young children (Guiza and Mattle), Ben begins to suspect something supernatural is occurring when the kids behave strangely after disappearing into the woods overnight. There's Something Wrong with the Children is directed by American filmmaker Roxanne Benjamin, of the film Body at Brighton Rock previously, and a segment in anthology horror films XX and Southbound. The screenplay is written by T.J. Cimfel & Dave White. Executive produced by Josh Reinhold, Jeremy Gold, Chris McCumber, Jason Blum. With music by The Gifted. Paramount will debut There's Something Wrong with the Children direct-to-VOD starting January 17th, 2023 coming soon. Who's interested in this one?