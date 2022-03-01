Freaky Norwegian Kids in New Trailer for Eskil Vogt's 'The Innocents'

"What do you do when someone's mean?" IFC Midnight has unveiled an official US trailer for a freaky little Norwegian thriller about kids with powers called The Innocents, made by a writer / director named Eskil Vogt. In addition to directing the film Blind, which made my Top 10 in 2014, Vogt is also a co-writer on the Oscar-nominated The Worst Person in the World with his fellow filmmaker Joachim Trier. But this one is a bit scarier. ﻿During the bright Nordic summer, a group of children reveal their dark and mysterious powers when the adults aren't looking. In this original, gripping supernatural thriller, playtime takes a dangerous turn. The films stars Rakel Lenora Fløttum as Ida, Alva Brynsmo Ramstad as Anna, Sam Ashraf as Ben, and Mina Yasmin Bremseth Asheim as Aisha. I caught this in Cannes and it's seriously unsettling, though I wasn't the biggest fan of the film overall. But still worth a look - especially if weird kids scare you.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Eskil Vogt's The Innocents, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Four children become friends during the summer holidays, and out of sight of the adults they discover they have hidden powers. While exploring their newfound abilities in the nearby forests and playgrounds, their innocent play takes a dark turn and strange things begin to happen. The Innocents is both written and directed by acclaimed Norwegian filmmaker Eskil Vogt, directing his second feature film after making Blind previously, and also a writer for the films with his friend Joachim Trier, including Oslo August 31st, Louder Than Bombs, Thelma, and The Worst Person in the World. It's produced by Maria Ekerhovd, Misha Jaari, and Mark Lwoff. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival last year in the Un Certain Regard section. IFC opens Vogt's The Innocents in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 13th, 2022.