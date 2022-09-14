Freaky Red Band Trailer for 'Devil's Workshop' Demonology Thriller

"I need you to trust me. There can be no lies, or the ritual will have very little chance of success." Lionsgate has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Devil's Workshop, which will be scaring audiences starting at the end of this month. This is a special red band trailer for this freaky superntatural horror, mostly for all the blood. It's being described in the marketing as a "psychological thriller" though it plays more like exorcist horror. A struggling actor spends a weekend with a female demonologist to prepare for an important audition. The big twist in this is that he thinks he'll get the role but when he doesn't things go awry with her. Starring Timothy Granaderos, Radha Mitchell, Emile Hirsch, Sarah Coffey, and Brooke Ramirez. Looks like it might be freaky, curious to see what's going on with this crazy demon lady.

Here's the red band trailer (+ poster) for Chris von Hoffmann's Devil's Workshop, from YouTube:

In this chilling psychological horror-thriller featuring Emile Hirsch, struggling actor Clayton (Timothy Granaderos) is desperate for a role as a demonologist. He contacts Eliza (Radha Mitchell), an expert in devil lore, to help him prepare and spends the weekend at her home. Eliza forces Clayton to confront his troubling past, perform dark rituals, and sacrifice a goat. Does she want to help Clayton, seduce him—or destroy him? The shocking climax will set your soul ablaze. Devil's Workshop is both written and directed by American indie writer / filmmaker Chris von Hoffmann, director of the films Drifter and Monster Party previously, plus tons of other short films and a few music videos and more industry work. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Lionsgate will debut Devil's Workshop in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 30th, 2022 coming soon. Anyone want to watch this?