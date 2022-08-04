Freaky Supernatural Horror Thriller 'The Harbinger' Official Trailer

"The Harbinger has come." Screen Media Films has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror feature titled The Harbinger, opening soon in early September this year. Hoping to escape their past, Daniel and Theresa Snyder move their troubled young daughter Rosalie in to a quaint Midwestern town, but they are followed by the evil they tried to leave behind. When neighbors and other locals begin to die, the Snyders turn to a Native American seer and uncover a legend that may hold the key to saving their family, or a path to a grisly end for them and all they hold dear. This almost sounds like Poltergeist. The supernatural horror film stars Will Klipstine, who also directs this, plus Irene Bedard, Madeleine McGraw, Amanda MacDonald, and Steve Monroe. It sorta looks like a re-imagining of The Omen, with a young girl "taken" by the Devil. This gets super intense at the end and teases that gnarly demon (or is that the Devil himself?).

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Will Klipstine's The Harbinger, direct from YouTube:

Daniel and Theresa Snyder move their troubled young daughter Rosalie in to a quaint Midwestern town. But soon after they arrive, neighbors begin to die. The townspeople suspect Rosalie and shun the Snyder family. Fearing something evil followed them, the tormented parents seek the advice of a Native American seer who tells them that only death can save Rosalie. When more people die and a detective starts looking into the mysterious deaths, the Snyders must do whatever it takes to protect their family. The Harbinger is directed by American actor / filmmaker Will Klipstine, making his second feature after directing The Evolution of Andrew Andrews previously. The screenplay is written by Will Klipstine and Amy Mills. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Screen Media will debut The Harbinger in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 2nd, 2022 coming up soon. Who's freaked out already?