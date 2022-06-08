Freaky Teaser Trailer for Thriller 'Fall' Set Entirely on a Radio Tower

"I have something that's planned. And I need a partner in crime." Lionsgate has revealed a freaky teaser trailer for a survival thriller titled simply Fall, arriving in theaters in August. Yet another entry in the stuck-in-one-place, hanging-on-for-dear-life subgenre, which has quieted down in recent years. How far would you go to conquer your fears? For best friends Becky (Grace Fulton) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner), it’s 2,000 feet in the air, the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower they have decided to climb to scatter the ashes of Becky's late husband. Described as an "adrenaline-fueled, edge-of-your-seat adventure," of course, that somehow also co-stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Does he come to rescue them? Is he the late husband? Is he a voice on a radio? I guess we'll find out later this year. For now, this is a slick teaser and probably all any of us need to be sold on seeing this. Because DAMN that is one hell of a scary intro to Fall. Don't let go.

Here's the very first teaser trailer for Scott Mann's Fall, direct from IGN's YouTube:

How far would you go to conquer your fears? For best friends Becky (Grace Fulton) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner), it's 2,000 feet in the air, the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower they have decided to climb to scatter the ashes of Becky's late husband (Mason Gooding). But when sections of the rickety ladder break off from the dilapidated tower, Becky and Hunter are left stranded. Now, Becky and Hunter's expert climbing skills — and the bonds of friendship — will be put to the ultimate test as they wage a desperate fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights. Fall is directed by filmmaker Scott Mann, director of the films Down Amongst the Dead Men, The Tournament, Heist, and Final Score previously, plus a few short films and lots of other TV work. The screenplay is written by Jonathan Frank and Scott Mann. Produced by James Harris, Mark Lane, Scott Mann, and Christian Mercuri. Lionsgate will debut Mann's Fall in theaters exclusively starting on August 12th, 2022 later this summer. Who's scared?