Freaky Trailer for Hallucinogenic Horror 'Trip' Directed by Neil McCay

"There's a door to the other side – this opens that door." Terror Films has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror titled Trip, from indie filmmaker Neil McCay (also of Eleven previously). This is heading to streaming right away on the AVOD channel Terror Films in early May, if anyone is interested. "Sorrow and despair are the villains in the frightening Trip." Following her daughter's suicide, a grief-stricken mother is visited by an unconventional therapist who offers a hallucinogenic drug that will allow communion with the dead. Desperate to understand her daughter's psyche, she accepts the offer and soon finds herself terrorized by her daughter's identical experiences. This also sounds like a cautionary tale about how bad hallucinogens can be. The film stars Akasha Villalobos, Major Dodge, Peggy Schott, Jill Young, and "Chucky" star Björgvin Arnarson. Visually this film looks quite bland, but maybe there is something more to the story.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Neil McCay's film Trip, direct from YouTube:

After her daughter’s suicide, a grief-stricken mother is visited by an unconventional therapist who offers a hallucinogenic drug that will allow communion with the dead. Desperate to understand her daughter's psyche she accepts the offer, and soon finds herself terrorized by her daughter's identical experiences. Trip is both written and directed by American filmmaker Neil McCay, directing his second feature film after making Eleven previously, as well as a few other shorts. It's produced by David Groves and Neil McCay. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere as far as we know. Terror Films will release McCay's Trip to watch on Terror Films' channel starting May 13th, 2022, then on VOD starting May 20th. Interested?