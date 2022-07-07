Freaky Trailer for Queer Horror 'Hypochondriac' About a Dark Past

"It will disturb you." "It will rip at you." XYZ Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie horror titled Hypochondriac, marking the feature debut of filmmaker Addison Heimann. This premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival back in March, and also played at Panic Fest, Outfest LA, and the Neuchâtel Fantastic Film Festival in Switzerland most recently. Will is a young Hispanic potter / artist with a loving boyfriend and a good life, but when his deranged, mentally ill mother re-emerges after a 10 year absence, it erodes the foundation of the world he has created and exposes a dark past of violence he was desperate to keep hidden. Starring Zach Villa as Will, with Devon Graye, Paget Brewster, Marlene Forte, Madeline Zima, Yumarie Morales, and Chris Doubek. This looks crazy – in a good way. The setup with the story is fine, then it goes to some freaky places in the second half of this trailer. Definitely got my attention! Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Addison Heimann's Hypochondriac, direct from YouTube:

Will, a young Hispanic gay potter, is one gregarious guy. His boss may be terrible, but he's got a great boyfriend and a great job. Unfortunately, behind that veneer is a dark past of violence and mental illness that he is desperate to keep hidden. When his bipolar mother comes out of the woodwork after ten years of silence, he begins exhibiting unexplainable symptoms and spirals into an obsession, determined to solve this mystery of his own. Hypochondriac is both written & directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Addison Heimann, making his feature directorial debut after working as a writer for the "Kappa Force" TV series. This initially premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. XYZ Films will debut Heimann's Hypochondriac in select US theaters on July 29th, 2022, then on VOD starting August 4th this summer.