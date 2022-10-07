Freaky WWI 'Twilight Zone' Horror Thriller 'Bunker' Official Trailer

"We will not succumb to hysteria on my watch!" Blue Fox Ent. has revealed the first official trailer for an indie horror thriller film titled Bunker, from filmmaker Adrian Langley. Also known as The Fallen in the UK. This is premiering soon at the 2022 Buffalo Film Festival this month and at a few other regional fests, which is why first trailer is out now, despite an expected 2023 release. Trapped in a bunker during World War I, a group of soldiers are faced with an ungodly presence that slowly turns them against each other. As paranoia and fear grow between them, the men experience the true hell of war. The director states: "WWI genre thrillers are very rare, and so directing Bunker came with both unique challenges and opportunities… I think we’ve made something distinctive and imaginative." This stars Luke Baines, Kayla Radomski, Sean Cullen, Roger Clark, Julian Feder, Eddie Ramos, and Patrick Moltane. It also comes with a poster designed by Christopher Shy of Ronin Studios. It looks legit! Has the feel of a Twilight Zone episode.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Adrian Langley's Bunker, direct from Blue Fox's YouTube:

Trapped in a bunker during World War I, a group of soldiers are faced with an ungodly presence that slowly turns them against each other. As paranoia and fear grow, the men experience the true hell of war. Made in Western New York at Buffalo FilmWorks Studio. Bunker is directed by American cinematographer / filmmaker Adrian Langley, director of many indie movies including Dealer, Donkey, A Violent State, Crook, Butchers, Ash & Dust, and Gutshot previously; and a cinematographer on lots of shorts and other projects. The screenplay is written by Michael Huntsman. Produced by James Huntsman & Patrick Rizotti. This is premiering at the 2022 Buffalo Film Festival this month. Blue Fox Entertainment will then release the film in theaters sometime in early 2023 - stay tuned for an exact date. First impression? Who's scared?