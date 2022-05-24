Freddie Gibbs Becomes a Farmer in 'Down with the King' Film Trailer

"I don't know if I'm ready to jump back on stage yet." Sony has revealed an official trailer for an indie film titled Down with the King, which originally premiered last year and is finally arriving to watch on VOD coming soon this summer. It first premiered in the 2021 Cannes Film Festival sidebar selection known as ACID, and it also played at the Deauville Film Festival and American Film Festival in Poland last year. Real-life rapper Freddie Gibbs stars as a famous rapper named Money Merc in the film. Disillusioned with the music industry and the pressures of being a celebrity, he leaves the city and his career behind to find himself in a small-town farming community in the Berkshires. This sounds great! The cast includes Bob Tarasuk, Jamie Neumann, David Krumholtz, and Sharon Washington. This is exactly the kind of premise for a film that I enjoy, and glad this isn't some dumb comedy. It looks like a sensitive and truthful drama about the simplicity of farming vs the chaos of a famous music life. I'm curious to see what he decides by the end.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Diego Ongaro's Down with the King, from Sony's YouTube:

Famous rap star Money Merc (Freddie Gibbs) has been sent by his manager, Paul (David Krumholtz), to a rural house in the Berkshires to focus on his next album in peace and quiet. Disenchanted with his music career and the 24/7 upkeep that such fame entails, Merc has no desire to write or record music. Instead, he spends most of his time at his neighbor's farm learning about farming and enjoying the simplicity of country life. After Merc abruptly announces his retirement on Twitter, Paul rushes to the countryside to lure him back into the music industry. Down with the King is directed by the filmmaker Diego Ongaro, making his second feature after directing Bob and the Trees previously, plus many other short films. The screenplay is written by Xabi Molia and Diego Ongaro. Produced by Rob Cristiano, Kim Jackson, and Zach LeBeau. This initially premiered at the ACID Cannes sidebar last year. Sony will debut Down with the King direct-to-VOD starting on June 28th, 2022 this summer. For more details visit the film's official website.